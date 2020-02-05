Waco Police Arrest 14 in Multiple Undercover Drug Stings

Waco police say they've arrested 14 people in multiple undercover drug sting operations targeting street-level drug dealers in the community.

The department's Drug Enforcement Unit worked for several weeks to make the arrests and said they seized crack/cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and a firearm. Police said more arrests are expected.

"Despite rhetoric on the national level trying to say that narcotics offenses are victimless crimes, we continue to see violent acts committed in our community behind the narcotics trade," said Waco Chief of Police Ryan Holt. "We see illegal drugs continue to tear apart families and good neighborhoods. Today's operation comes as a direct result of our community leaders requesting something be done to stem the open air, street level drug dealing being seen in some areas."

Ryan said the operation was a "multi-agency, long-term investigation that included the Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Traffic Unit, Street Crimes Unit, K-9 Unit, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Investigators, MSO FAST Team, and members of the US Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force."

The below named individuals were arrested during the operation for the following charges: