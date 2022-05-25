Uvalde is Latest Addition to Long and Painful List of School Shootings

On Tuesday, Robb Elementary in Uvalde was added to a list no city wants to be on; schools with mass shootings.

Every time it happens, there are the same questions. Why? How do we prevent it from happening again? Then nothing changes, and we ask "why?"

"What are we doing," Senator Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut, asked his colleagues on the Senate floor. "Just says after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African Americans, patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands."

Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut is the site of the deadliest school shooting on record. 20 children and six staff members were shot to death. Uvalde is the second deadliest on record, and the deadliest in the state of Texas, with 19 children and two teachers dead.

Each time, it's like a heart-wrenching Groundhog Day. Different location, same sentiments.

"I'm tired of the dying in the State of Texas," Governor Greg Abbott said. "Too many Texans have lost their lives."

"We're a small community," Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said. "We will need your prayers to get us through this."

Investigate, grieve, pray; it's a cycle on repeat with frustrating and devastating frequency.

"We have children murdered at a school," Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said during a press conference. Kerr's father was shot dead in Beirut, Lebanon in 1984. "When are we going to do something? I'm so tired of getting up and offering condolences to families. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

So many are asking, what number of school shootings, what number of victims is enough?