Unique Texas resort offers stargazing opportunity from bubble hut

Located in Montague County, about an hour and a half from the DFW area, the All is Well Resort's offer a unique way to connect with nature and gaze at the night sky from your bed.

Visitors to the All is Well Resort in Saint Jo, Texas, can stay in one of three bubble huts or three yurts, which are more like cabins. Located in what some call North Texas Hill Country, the resort says the glamping experience allows you to "immerse yourself in nature."

“It’s really designed for people to have a place of peace and serenity,” owner Howard Smith said. “I think we need that now in the world. It’s kind of crazy world that we’re living in, and a lot of people from the metroplex and from all around are just looking for a place to get away.”

Howard and Cinda Smith opened All is Well Resort in January of 2023, and said the response has been phenomenal so far.