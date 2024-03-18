Houston

Uber driver assaulted after hitting, killing toddler after driving her family home: Sheriff

Driver hospitalized after being assaulted by family members after the crash, Harris County Sheriff's officials say

By The Associated Press

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy patrol car
Getty Images

A 1-year-old girl died after being hit by an Uber driver who had just dropped her family at their apartment complex in Houston and didn’t see her in front of his car as he pulled away, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff’s officials said the girl’s family members then pulled the driver from his vehicle and assaulted him Sunday.

“It’s just an unfortunate tragedy at this point,” said sheriff’s office Lt. K. Benoit.

The driver thought his path was clear after dropping the girl and her family off, but as he drove forward he hit the girl and dragged her for a bit, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video shows the girl walking alone in front of the car just before she was hit.

“We as parents, relatives, custodians of children, we have to just be a lot more alert, hold their hands, guide them to a safe place and then watch the driver pull away,” Benoit said.

Gonzalez said the driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

