Two men on the run after escaping the Fannin County Jail

The search is ongoing for two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night.

KTEN-TV identified the men as Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez and the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said the men were seen on video running from the jail toward a wooded area at about 9:15 p.m.

The OEM said Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm and that Perez was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ross is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in grey sweats. Perez is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in grey sweats.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who may have information about the men to please call 903-583-2143 or call 911.

"As with all felons do not approach. We do not believe that they are armed at this time," the OEM said in a statement on Facebook.

The investigation into the break is ongoing.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to a request from NBC 5 about the jailbreak. On Monday afternoon, the two men are presumed to still be at large.