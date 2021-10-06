Texas's Largest Private Lake for Sale in Freestone County

The largest private lake in the Lone Star State is currently for sale.

For more than $110 million, you can purchase this Fairfield Lake in Freestone County, just 90 minutes away from Dallas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The property is more than 5,025 acres and includes paved roads, multiple boat launches, and hardwood forest.

Surrounded by more than 21 miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline, Fairfield Lake offers opportunities for entertainment, residential, commercial, or investment development.

The lake is located just east of Interstate 45 and is centrally located between Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Fairfield lake is estimated to be 50 feet at its deepest point, and it offers fishing, water skiing, boating activities, and swimming.

Wildlife in the area include whitetail deer, armadillos, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds, and bald eagles.

The lake also provides a trophy bass population as well as catfish, bluegill, and sunfish.

The property also includes 10 acres of wetland ecosystems, more than 8 miles of highway grade blacktop two lane roads and bridges, three concrete boat ramps with truck and trailer parking, a combination of underground and above-ground power throughout the property, and a 4,350-foot earth-fill dam with Low Hazard classification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The property is being sold by Hortenstine Ranch Company.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property," Blake Hortenstine, broker and partner of Hortenstine Ranch Company, said. "A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind."

Fairfield Lake is located in the town of Fairfield, a rural ranch community of nearly 2,900 people.

The asking price is set at $110,550,000. For more information on the Fairfield Lake property, visit www.hrcranch.com.