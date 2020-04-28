San Antonio

Texas Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Mother in Murder-Suicide

By Associated Press

A San Antonio woman fatally shot her two children and her mother before shooting herself inside their North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Monday morning, the father of the children called the police when he peered in through a crack in the blinds and saw the bodies in two different bedrooms, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He had been trying to contact his wife.

“According to the father, she had lost custody of the children very, very, very recently and this was the terrible end results of that,” said Chief William McManus. “Tragic beyond words. Two little children, a grandmother and a mother.”

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Austin 15 mins ago

Austin Mayor ‘Disturbed’ by Fatal Police Shooting of Man

Fort Hood 13 hours ago

US Army Offers $15,000 Reward for Information on Missing Fort Hood Soldier

The husband told police the woman had no history of violence.

The chief noted police have dealt with instances of parents resorting to murder-suicide after losing custody of their children — dismissing any link between the shooting and stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Antonio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us