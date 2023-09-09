Texas Wants to Know: How does immigration impact the state's economy?

The Texas population grew at a rate of nearly 16% between 2010 and 2020 -- more than double the growth rate of the U.S. as a whole. As just the second state in the country with more than 30 million people, how has the economy reacted?

This week on Texas Wants to Know, we look at that question through the lens of healthcare, job growth, and the state budget. Stacey Pogue, senior policy analyst at the nonpartisan public policy nonprofit Every Texan, explains the healthcare angle.

Business consultant, former chair of the National Immigration Forum, Del Rio native, and host of the Beyond the Bite podcast Eddie Aldrete offers thoughts on immigration and job growth, while Daniel Oney of the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M breaks down which border cities have seen the highest rates of job growth.

Finally, Karen Brooks Harper of the Texas Tribune breaks down what immigration-related items the state budget funds and tries to explain just how much money $32.7 billion really is.