Texas to Hold Moment of Silence, Flags at Half-Staff to Mark 1 Year Since Uvalde School Shooting

Texans are being asked to hold a moment of silence and lower state flags to half-staff Wednesday in memory of the victims who died in the Uvalde school shooting one year ago.

In a statement Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday "in memory of the victims, survivors, families, loved ones, and entire Uvalde community on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School."

The moment of silence coincides with the moment the shooting began. The gunman would go on to kill 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Texas flags will remain at half-staff through the day until sunset.

"May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward," Abbott's statement read in part.

The Robb Elementary campus was permanently closed and will be demolished. Plans for a new school are in the works. Schools in Uvalde will be closed Wednesday.