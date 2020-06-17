Texas Supreme Court

Texas Supreme Court Justice Recovers From COVID-19

By Associated Press

Texas Judicial Branch

Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrman said Wednesday her symptoms while battling COVID-19 were “quite severe” but she is now recovered.

Lehrman is one of nine judges on the state’s highest court for civil law. She announced May 21 that she and her husband Greg tested positive for the coronavirus despite being diligent about following social distancing guidelines. She is the highest-ranking state official in Texas known to test positive for the virus.

“Greg & I are so thankful for the many kind thoughts and prayers that undoubtedly helped us through this challenging time. Although my symptoms became quite severe, we are both fine with negative test results. Now, on to donating our plasma to help others!” Lehrman tweeted in announcing recovery.

Texas set record highs for both new coronavirus cases and the number of patients hospitalized on Tuesday. Lehrman did not detail her treatment.

