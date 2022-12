Texas Man Indicted for Allegedly Threatening Doctor at Boston LGBTQ Clinic

A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says.

Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began sharing misinformation, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and and left a voice mail that included a string of profanities and threatening comments targeting one of the center’s affiliated doctors.

The indictment on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication was handed down on Thursday. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $250,000.

The man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22.

His attorney declined to comment.