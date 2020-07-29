Los Angeles

Texas Man Charged in Los Angeles Killing of Teen Girl

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon

A Texas man was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the scene of an illegal street race in Los Angeles last weekend, prosecutors said. 

Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, but his hearing was continued and he has not entered a plea, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Monreal was arrested in South Los Angeles County around 3:45 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies responding to an unrelated call. Monreal, who had a firearm, was turned over to LAPD homicide detectives and arrested, police said.

The shooting occurred early Sunday, just minutes after midnight, at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and was recorded on video.

Officers responding to a report of illegal street racing were directed to the shooting victim, identified as Alejandra Estrada, 17, of Huntington Park. She died at the scene. 

Witnesses said the girl was watching the racing when an argument erupted between two men and shots were fired, hitting the teen and another person only described as male. He was hospitalized with serious injuries but was expected to survive. 

