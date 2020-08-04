Fort Hood

Texas Man Accused of Threatening Fort Hood Mass Shooting

A Texas man has been released on bond after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for a soldier's murder

By The Associated Press

A Texas man accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier has been released on bond, jail records showed Monday.

Mario Eloy Pena has been charged with a count of making terroristic threats, according to Bexar County jail records.

An affidavit said Pena posted on social media on July 30 that he was going to "be an active shooter" at Fort Hood near Killeen to avenge the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

A San Antonio police statement said investigators received calls about the post and arrested Pena on July 31.

"Military personnel were advised of said threats and took internal preventative actions," the police statement said.

Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillen's remains had been found. Investigators said a fellow soldier killed her, then later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

