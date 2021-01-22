capitol riot

Texas Man Accused in Capitol Breach Surrenders to Agents

88460154
Getty/File

A Central Texas man shown on video participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection two weeks ago has surrendered to the FBI in San Antonio, according to court documents filed Thursday in Washington.

The federal complaint accused Christopher Ray Grider, 39, of Eddy, Texas, of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area unlawfully, and violent entry in the Jan. 6 riot.

Grider surrendered to federal agents Wednesday and remained in Bastrop County Jail in Bastrop, near Austin, pending an initial court appearance Friday before a federal magistrate.

In an affidavit filed Thursday in Washington district court, an FBI agent reported that social media video showed Grider helping rioters try to smash into the House chamber when police trying to protect House members shot Ashli Babbitt dead. In a video conference interview, he told KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas, that he was just a few feet when Babbitt was shot.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotSan Antonio
