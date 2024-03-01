It was on March 2, 1836, when historians believe the original and five copies of the Texas Declaration of Independence were written and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

Texans now know the day as Texas Independence Day!

If you were looking to brush up on your Texas history or celebrate the holiday we've got you covered.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE TEXAS REVOLUTION

For the Texas history buffs, take the Texas Revolution quiz.

In 1821 Mexico owned a large portion of land that no one lived on. So empresarios were tasked with recruiting new people to settle the land.

Stephen F. Austin, an empresario, founded San Felipe de Austin as the central hub of Texas with 300 settlers.

Shortly after this program started, Antonio López de Santa Anna was elected the president of Mexico. The Texans didn't like this new head of government and whispers of independence started.

In 1835, Mexico sent troops to retrieve a cannon it had loaned Texan settlers in Gonzales. When troops arrived the Texans had a flag saying "Come and take it," starting the Texas Revolution.

Texas soldiers pushed back and took the Alamo. Santa Anna took 6,500 to reclaim the mission and fortress compound.

While this was happening, 59 men gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos to declare Texas independent on March 2, 1836.

Four days later Santa Anna and his troops attacked the Alamo at daybreak and took it back in about an hour. Leading to another infamous Texas line, "Remember the Alamo."

The Texans retreated in the Runaway Scrape, where they burned their cities to the ground so the Mexican troops wouldn't find supplies along the route.

After several battles and massacres, Sam Houston was named commander-in-chief of a regular Texas Army.

Houston led his troops to San Jacinto where on April 21 he launched an attack, overwhelming Santa Anna's army.

Santa Anna was captured and forced to sign the Treaty of Velasco, acknowledging Texas as an independent nation on April 22.

Take a more in-depth look at the Texas Revolution at thealamo.org.

CELEBRATE TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Washington-on-the-Brazos

Celebrate the holiday when Texas became Texas. On Independence Eve visitors can celebrate with a concert from Nashville recording artist Glen Templeton and opening band, Drifters and Grifters. On the day of, the town will honor the 59 signers, have a chili cookoff and The Lone Star Chapter of the Sons of the Republic will hold their annual ceremony.

Forney

On Saturday, March 2 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. enjoy a concert at Spellman Amphitheater.

Grandscape

Head to Grandscape for the fourth annual Texas Independence Day celebration. From 2 - 8 p.m., there will be Texas-themed activities, Wild West performances, and much more. Don't miss the live armadillo racing.

Grapevine

The Grapevine Historical Society is celebrating Texas Independence Day with Vintage Vehicles, historic exhibits, a chuck wagon chili lunch and a classic film. Join the party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lewisville

Race and celebrate with the Texas Independence Day 5k on Saturday, March 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wear your favorite Texas gear or red, white and blue and join the fun. Register here.