Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Sign Anti-Fentanyl Senate Bill in Houston Wednesday

Governor Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign an anti-fentanyl bill Wednesday in Houston, increasing the minimum prison sentence in Texas for any manufacturing or distribution of fentanyl.

Senate Bill 768 created by Senator Joan Huffman (R) and co-authored by Representative Ann Johnson (D) will set the minimum prison time for fentanyl dealing for ten years for amounts from four to 200 grams, 15 years for amounts of 200-400 grams and 20 years for any amount over 400 grams. The maximum sentence will be life in prison.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Sen. Joan Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph, while Rep. Ann Johnson will not be attending since she fled the state with other democratic members.

The signing ceremony is expected to go begin at 11 a. m.