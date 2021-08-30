Texas Firefighters, Apparatus Join A&M Task Force 1 in Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort

Texas is sending resources and people Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said Monday morning the state was deploying one CH-47 (Chinook) helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities, the governor's office said.

"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Abbott in a statement Monday. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger."

The governor's office said Louisiana put out the call for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and that the Texas Division of Emergency Management would continue to review any future EMAC requests.

On Friday, at the request of FEMA, the Texas DEM activated Texas A&M Task Force One to support local efforts in Louisiana including: