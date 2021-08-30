Texas Firefighters, Apparatus Join A&M Task Force 1 in Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort

Texas is sending resources and people Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts in Louisiana.
Gov. Greg Abbott's office said Monday morning the state was deploying one CH-47 (Chinook) helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
Texas A&M Task Force 1 is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities, the governor's office said.
"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Abbott in a statement Monday. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger."
The governor's office said Louisiana put out the call for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and that the Texas Division of Emergency Management would continue to review any future EMAC requests.
On Friday, at the request of FEMA, the Texas DEM activated Texas A&M Task Force One to support local efforts in Louisiana including:
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Swift Water Boat Squads, and Texas Task Force Two Search and Rescue Teams.
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations.
- Texas Military Department: Helicopters, Sheltering Teams, and High Profile Vehicle packages.
- Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages and Ambulance Strike Teams.
- Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring Road Conditions, Prepositioned Water-filled Barriers.
- Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit.
- Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers.
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Water and Ice Contracts.
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Public drinking water and wastewater facility monitoring.