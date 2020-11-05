Texas Extends SNAP Benefits Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday that additional emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided this month.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the governor's office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $202 million in emergency benefits through the state's partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response," said Abbott. "I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November."

HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

More than 1 million SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the almost $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October.

"As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times."

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.