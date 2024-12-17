Texas electors cast ballots for Trump, Vance on Tuesday

Members of the Texas Electoral College met at the state capitol building in Austin on Tuesday to cast their 40 electoral votes for president.

The office of Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reported all 40 electoral votes were cast for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The vote, the secretary's office said, reflects "the will of the Texas voters in the 2024 General Election."

Nelson presided over the proceedings in the Texas House Chamber. In an address to the electors, Nelson emphasized the historical significance of their duty.

“Today, you join a distinguished line of Texans who have served as electors—a role vital to the strength of our democracy," Nelson said. “This event marks the culmination of months of effort to ensure free, fair, and secure elections.”

The event was broadcast live through Texas House media and can be watched here.