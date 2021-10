The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a news conference detailing the plans for vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11.

The briefing will be attended by Imelda Garcia, the Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, and Saroj Rai, a Senior Scientific Advisor.

The news conference will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.