Texas DPS Adds Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Officials with DPS say they are in search of David Daniel Boone, 47 of Cleburne

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Friday it has added David Daniel Boone, a member of an Aryan Brotherhood to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to DPS, the 47-year-old is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member, and a parole violation dating back to October 2020.

In 2004, Boone was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The following year he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison.

In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest, back, arms, wrists, and fingers.

DPS says Boone is originally from Cleburne but has ties to Hood County.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

