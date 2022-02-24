LGBTQ

District Attorneys Across Texas Condemn Abbott's Order to Investigate Gender-Affirming Care as Child Abuse

The governor ordered state officials on Tuesday to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender youth as child abuse

By Jacob Reyes

District Attorneys from major Texas counties released a unified statement Thursday condemning Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) letter directing state agencies to investigate whether gender-affirming treatment in trans kids is considered child abuse.

The letter, which was also sent to the Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Medical Board, among others, comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) tweeted an opinion that surgical procedures and hormone therapy are forms of child abuse and are therefore illegal under existing Texas law, specifically Texas Family Code 261.001 (1)(a)-(d), and therefore should be investigated by the DFPS.

The statement, signed by John Creuzot, Dallas County District Attorney, along with the district attorneys of Travis, Bexar, Nueces and Fort Bend County, called the words of Abbott and Paxton politically motivated and lacking in medical judgment.

“We are deeply disturbed by Governor Abbott and Attorney General Paxton’s cruel directives treating transgender children’s access to life-saving, gender-affirming care as ‘child abuse’” the statement read in part. “This part of a continued onslaught on personal freedoms. Elected officials should be protecting our most vulnerable. These two, instead, want to irrationally target and restrain children seeking medical assistance - and force caregivers to participate. This is un-American.”

The statement continued encouraging parents of transgender youth and all youth to seek the care their children need and to disregard the words of Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton, labeling it as an opportunity to score political points.

