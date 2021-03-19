Texas-Based Hate Group Linked to 80% of White Supremacist Propaganda Nationwide in 2020

A Texas-based group called the Patriot Front was responsible for 80% of racist, antisemitic, and other hateful messages tracked in the U.S. last year, according to an annual report by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL's annual report on white supremacist propaganda states that the Dallas-based group was behind 4,105 of the incidents of propaganda distribution nationally in 2019.

In 2020, the number of incidents perpetrated by the Patriot Front was more than twice its 2019 total, the ADL said.

According to the ADL, the group distributed propaganda in all states except for Hawaii and Kansas in 2020, but was most active in Texas, Washington, California, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia.

The ADL said the Patriot Front group was formed in August 2017. Since its creation, the group has promoted white supremacist and neo-fascist ideology. In 2020, the group began using red, white, and blue colors and stenciled graffiti in its propaganda.

The data published by the ADL for 2020 shows an increase of incidents from the previous year by at least thirty white supremacist groups across the country, with a total of 5,125 cases reported in 2020 compared to 2,724 in 2019.

According to the ADL, this is the highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents ADL has ever recorded.

However, the ADL said the number of propaganda incidents on college campuses dropped by more than half.

These propaganda incidents included the distribution of racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, banners and posters, the ADL said.