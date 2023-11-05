Don't forget to test your smoke alarms during daylight saving time

What to Know Smoke alarms should be tested every month.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, especially around bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

While everyone takes a moment to turn back their clocks Sunday morning, the Red Cross encourages people to test their smoke alarms and make sure they are working.

Red Cross volunteers responded to help more than 800 households in Dallas-Fort Worth and the greater North Texas area that were affected by house fires in October.

"Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined. Having working smoke alarms in your home can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half," said Linda Braddy, CEO, Red Cross North Texas Region.

According to the Red Cross, smoke alarms should be placed on every level of the home. It is important to place them inside and outside of bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Smoke alarms can become less sensitive over time and need to be replaced every 10 years. Make sure to follow the alarm manufacturer's instructions.

Other home fire safety includes a two-minute home fire escape plan, two ways to exit every room and establishing a meeting spot. Check out the Red Cross home fire safety page for more information.

Watch this video for tips on how to test and install smoke alarms in your home.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one visit redcross.org/ntxhms to register for free smoke alarms and home installation.