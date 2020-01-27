Tapeworm Removed From Austin Man’s Brain

A Texas man's terrible headaches were reportedly caused by a tapeworm in his brain, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the man is from Austin and experienced debilitating headaches for months before he passed out at a soccer game.

Doctors examined the man and found a tapeworm lodged in his brain, the Star Telegram reports.

Doctors surgically removed the tapeworm from the man's brain. According to the Star telegram, doctors believe the man may have gotten the worm from eating under-cooked pork in Mexico over 10 years ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, tapeworm infections can occur when a person eats under-cooked beef or pork, and these infections can cause digestive problems.