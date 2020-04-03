Sex Offender Convicted in Dallas Arrested in Arizona

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 29-year-old Honduran man after he illegally entered the United States south of Sells, Arizona, Thursday, April 2.
Rudy Chirinos-Hernandez was convicted on Sexual Assault Against a Child in Dallas in 2012.
Hernandez was sentenced to two years in prison for the felony offense,
Hernandez was initially brought to a mobile command center for expulsion under Title 42 authority.
Criminal records checks revealed Hernandez's dangerous criminal past. Therefore, prosecution for re-entry of a convicted felon was sought instead of immediate expulsion to Mexico.
Title 42 executive actions allow agents to limit the further introduction of COVID-19 by expelling certain individuals who enter the United States illegally as quickly as possible while continuing border security operations.