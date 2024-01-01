Several priority bills signed into law in Texas this year are on pause due to lawsuits

The year saw elected officials in Texas move priority bills through the Legislature and to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The bills range from determining what books children can access in public schools, to prohibiting minors from viewing content or performances deemed sexually explicit — like drag shows — to, more recently, authorizing state and local police to arrest migrants who are believed to be in the state without proper legal documentation.

But after Abbott signed the measures into law, some have not taken effect as lawsuits challenging the measures play out in the court system — meaning that judges have issued temporary or permanent injunctions.

Others have been allowed to take effect even though they are still the subject of litigation. To see the list, click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.