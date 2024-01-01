Texas Legislature

Several priority bills signed into law in Texas this year are on pause due to lawsuits

The bills range from determining what books kids can access in public schools to prohibiting minors from viewing content or performances deemed sexually explicit

By Aaron Torres | The Dallas Morning News

texas capitol building
Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

The year saw elected officials in Texas move priority bills through the Legislature and to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The bills range from determining what books children can access in public schools, to prohibiting minors from viewing content or performances deemed sexually explicit — like drag shows — to, more recently, authorizing state and local police to arrest migrants who are believed to be in the state without proper legal documentation.

But after Abbott signed the measures into law, some have not taken effect as lawsuits challenging the measures play out in the court system — meaning that judges have issued temporary or permanent injunctions.

Others have been allowed to take effect even though they are still the subject of litigation. To see the list, click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NEW LAWS

Texas Legislature Dec 13, 2023

What you need to know about new Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1

Texas Legislature Dec 29, 2023

New Texas laws and fees for Fort Worth residents in 2024

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Texas Legislature
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us