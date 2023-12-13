What new Texas laws go into effect on Jan. 1?

Texas's anti-DEI law and more than a dozen laws around taxes are among the 30 new state laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Texas Legislature's new laws going into effect on New Year's Day include 19 that are related to taxes. Two of those are related to protests with appraisal review boards (HB796, HB4101).

Of the other 11 that are not tax-related, one is SB17 which bans diversity, equity, and inclusion offices in the state’s public universities and prohibits those schools from engaging in DEI activities or from following DEI hiring practices.

Following the passage of SB17, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said DEI policies pushed by "the woke left" caused division among Texans and "must be stopped." He added schools must recruit "based on merit and equal opportunity, not arbitrary quotas based on equity."

Also going into effect on Jan. 1 is HB2323 which allows for the creation of a specialty license plate that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the writing of the state's song. The plate will include the words "Texas, Our Texas" and the dates "1924-2024." Proceeds from the sale of the plate will be deposited into the state's general revenue fund.

Texas legislators also passed HB614, which requires property owners' associations that levy fines to adopt an enforcement policy that includes restrictive covenants, a schedule of fines, and information on hearings. The association must also provide a copy of the policy to each owner annually and make the policy available online.

HB3186 relates to youth diversion strategies and procedures for children accused of certain fine-only (non-traffic misdemeanors) offenses in municipal and justice courts and related criminal justice matters; authorizing fees. According to the bill, the diversion is an "intervention strategy that redirects a child from formal criminal prosecution and holds the child accountable for the child's actions." Children are eligible for diversion from criminal prosecution only once every 365 days and only if they have not had a previous unsuccessful diversion. The diversion requires the consent of the state attorney, the child, and the child's parents.

With HB4758 state lawmakers made it a criminal offense to market, advertise, or sell e-cigarettes that depict cartoon-like fictional characters or other trademarks or imagery targeting minors. Images in marketing material also cannot include a celebrity or a food product, candy, or juice. A violation of this law is a Class B misdemeanor.

Lastly, SB1780 sets out provisions and revises current law to provide for the online notarization by an online notary public of tangible instruments or electronic documents that are notarized by the online notary public with a tangible symbol and not an electronic signature.