Sentence possible Monday for the woman who helped dispose of Vanessa Guillén's body

The woman involved in the 2020 death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén is expected to be sentenced to federal prison in a Waco courthouse Monday.

Cecily Aguilar faces up to 30 years of confinement after pleading guilty to several charges that include helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Cavazos (then Fort Hood).

In November 2022, Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to federal and state authorities, Aguilar helped her then-boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods after he'd bludgeoned her to death. Before police could arrest him, Robinson died by suicide on July 1, 2020, on the same day that Guillén’s remains were found.

Guillén had been declared missing since April 2020. Her family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson.

In addition to the jail time, Aguilar, who is a civilian, also faces a possible $1 million fine.

Guillén’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen.

State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillén which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.