Vanessa Guillen

Sentence possible Monday for the woman who helped dispose of Vanessa Guillén's body

Army specialist had been reported missing in April 2020 and was missing for more than two months before her body was found

By NBCDFW Staff

TELEMUNDO DIGITAL

The woman involved in the 2020 death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén is expected to be sentenced to federal prison in a Waco courthouse Monday.

Cecily Aguilar faces up to 30 years of confinement after pleading guilty to several charges that include helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Cavazos (then Fort Hood).

In November 2022, Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to federal and state authorities, Aguilar helped her then-boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods after he'd bludgeoned her to death. Before police could arrest him, Robinson died by suicide on July 1, 2020, on the same day that Guillén’s remains were found.

Guillén had been declared missing since April 2020. Her family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson.

In addition to the jail time, Aguilar, who is a civilian, also faces a possible $1 million fine.

Guillén’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen.

State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillén which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.

VANESSA GUILLÉN

Vanessa Guillen Aug 10

‘She found joy in everything:' Sister of murdered Texas soldier speaks ahead of hearing

Vanessa Guillen Aug 10

Executive order to strengthen military handling of assault allegations

Vanessa Guillen Oct 9, 2022

Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillén Has Highway Renamed in Her Honor

Vanessa Guillen Apr 24, 2021

Texas Lawmakers Target Sexual Assault After Death of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen Apr 20, 2021

Legislation Honoring Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén Introduced One Year After Her Death

Vanessa Guillen Apr 19, 2021

Fort Hood Dedicates Access Gate to Vanessa Guillén in Ceremony Monday

NBC 5 and The Associated Press.

This article tagged under:

Vanessa GuillenWacofort cavazos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us