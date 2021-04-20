Legislation Honoring Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén Introduced One Year After Her Death

Representative Christina Morales and other Texas Legislators held a press conference on Tuesday at the Texas Capitol to honor fallen Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén.

On April 22, 2020, 20-year-old Vanessa Guillén was missing from Fort Hood. Her remains were found in early July.

Investigations later determined that Guillén may have been a victim of sexual harassment by 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson, another enlisted soldier on the base who was responsible for shooting and killing Guillén before hiding her body.

After her death, activists fought for further investigation of the case, as well as the reformation of military policies surrounding sexual assault and harassment.

During the press conference, Morales and other legislators highlighted legislation filed in honor of Guillén and efforts to enact accountability reforms that aim to protect soldiers across the country.

Members of Guillén's family attended the press conference as well.

The Texas Legislature is considering legislation to memorialize Guillén, including HCR 51 and HB 4162 by Representative Christina Morales, SCR 34 and SB 1185 by Senator Carol Alvarado, and SB 623 by Senator César Blanco.

Other bills include HB 4250 by Rep. Minjarez and HB 2556 by Rep. Neave.

These bills are a direct result of the #IAmVanessaGuillén movement, bringing attention to Guillén's story and calling for accountability reforms in the military chain of command.