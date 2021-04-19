Fort Hood Dedicates Access Gate to Vanessa Guillén in Ceremony Monday

Fort Hood will officially dedicate an access gate to Spc. Vanessa Guillén on April 19 at 1 p.m. after six months of construction.

Lieutenant General Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general will host Guillén's family in the ceremony. The public will not be permitted to attend.

The Guillén family will host a press conference after the unveiling.

The gate will be located on Rancier Avenue, across from Guillén's memorial site open to the public, and near her barracks.

On April 22 of last year, 20-year-old Vanessa Guillén was missing from Fort Hood and remained so until her remains were found in early July.

Investigations later determined that Guillén may have been a victim of sexual harassment by 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson, another enlisted soldier on the base who was responsible for shooting and killing Guillén before hiding her body.

After her death, activists fought for further investigation of the case, as well as the reformation of military policies around sexual assault and harassment.