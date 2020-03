Tejano singer Selena was inducted into the Houston Rodeo Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Selena, who is known as the queen of Tejano music, last performed at the Houston Rodeo in 1995. She was killed just days later.

25 years later, Selena's 1995 performance is still the Houston Rodeo's biggest show of all time.

No other artist has come close to beating Selena's attendance record of 180,000.