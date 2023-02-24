Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot is the Largest in 12 Years

Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot is now at an estimated $47.25 million, making it the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years.

Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $27.86 million. After paying $6.965 million in federal taxes, the winner taking the cash prize would take home $20,895,000. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

The annuitized jackpot is the third largest in North America and fifth-largest in the world ahead of this weekend's drawings. In North America, Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by Friday's $126 million Mega Millions jackpot and Saturday's $119 million Powerball jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, Feb. 27 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $48 million.

"It's another weekend with a big Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs, giving Texas Lottery players a chance to win the game's largest jackpot prize since May of 2010," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "Sales for the game have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for public education in the state of Texas. Jackpots this large tend to generate a lot of excitement, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

Saturday's drawing will be the 69th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the drawing on Sept. 30, 2020, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident.