Report: DPS Captain Gave Order to Wait to Enter Classrooms During Uvalde School Shooting

A high-ranking Texas Department of Public Safety officer is under investigation after he allegedly delayed a law enforcement team from entering classrooms at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to a new report.

CNN reports that DPS Capt. Joel Betancourt told a strike team to wait over an hour into the attack, based on an audio recording the outlet obtained. The report also says that he thought a more highly skilled team was on its way.

He told investigators he arrived at Robb Elementary at about 12:45 p.m., a few minutes before the teenage gunman was killed, the sources said.

“Hey, this is DPS Captain Betancourt. The team that’s going to make breach needs to stand by. The team that’s gonna breach needs to stand by,” he ordered at 12:48 p.m. on May 24, as heard on the audio from a police radio broadcast captured on multiple officers’ body-worn cameras.

91 DPS troopers responded to Robb Elementary on May 24, after responders got reports of an active shooter situation.

At least seven officers were investigated for their response to the shooting. DPS has not released any names or information about them. Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw previously said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in the police.

NBC 5 has reached out to DPS for a statement, and we will update you once we receive a response.