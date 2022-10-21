Uvalde School Shooting

Report: DPS Captain Gave Order to Wait to Enter Classrooms During Uvalde School Shooting

The report also says that he thought a more highly skilled team was on its way

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A high-ranking Texas Department of Public Safety officer is under investigation after he allegedly delayed a law enforcement team from entering classrooms at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to a new report.

CNN reports that DPS Capt. Joel Betancourt told a strike team to wait over an hour into the attack, based on an audio recording the outlet obtained. The report also says that he thought a more highly skilled team was on its way.

He told investigators he arrived at Robb Elementary at about 12:45 p.m., a few minutes before the teenage gunman was killed, the sources said.

“Hey, this is DPS Captain Betancourt. The team that’s going to make breach needs to stand by. The team that’s gonna breach needs to stand by,” he ordered at 12:48 p.m. on May 24, as heard on the audio from a police radio broadcast captured on multiple officers’ body-worn cameras.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

91 DPS troopers responded to Robb Elementary on May 24, after responders got reports of an active shooter situation.

At least seven officers were investigated for their response to the shooting. DPS has not released any names or information about them. Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw previously said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in the police.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Immigration 20 hours ago

NYC Opens Emergency Center for Migrants Bused From Texas Border

texas 23 hours ago

Texas Importer Sues Government Over Shipment of Protected Fish Near Antarctica

NBC 5 has reached out to DPS for a statement, and we will update you once we receive a response.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingUvaldeDPS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us