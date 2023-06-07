Public Utility Commission of Texas

PUC Commissioner Kathleen Jackson named interim chair to replace Peter Lake

Kathleen Jackson will serve as interim chair until a permanent replacement for Lake has been found

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Public Utility Commissioner Kathleen Jackson as the interim chair, effective immediately.

The appointment comes after former PUC chairman Peter Lake stepped down from his role as the chairman on Friday. Lake said he also plans to leave his role as a commissioner by July 1.

Jackson is a chemical engineer who, prior to being named interim chair on Wednesday, served as a PUC commissioner since August 2022. Before that, Jackson was a member of the Texas Water Development Board from 2014-2022.

“I’m honored and humbled by Governor Abbott’s trust and confidence in me to lead the Public Utility Commission at this very important time for the agency and for Texas,” said Jackson. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow Commissioners to ensure Texas consumers have reliable and affordable power in our fast-growing state.”

Jackson will serve as interim chair until a permanent replacement for Lake has been found.

