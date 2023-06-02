Public Utility Commission of Texas

Peter Lake, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, Steps Down

Lake will serve as a commissioner until July 1 but is stepping down from his position as chairman effective immediately

Peter Lake, the chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, is stepping down.

Lake submitted a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday afternoon announcing his intention to step down as commissioner by July 1 and to exit his role as chairman effective immediately.

"I respectfully request that you promptly designate another commissioner to serve as chairman so that person can immediately assume the duties of the presiding officer of the agency," Lake wrote.

Lake did not give a reason for his departure.

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve on the commission and on the Texas Water Development Board. I’m humbled by the gravity of the work and the dedication of the employees who work so hard every day. It has been my distinct honor to work for the people of Texas, and I’m grateful for your steadfast support throughout my time in public service," Lake wrote.

Lake served as the PUC chairman since April 2021 and oversaw reforms of the power grid after the failures during the winter storm of February 2021 where temperatures dropped below freezing for nine days, killed hundreds of people and resulted in millions of people being without power for days. Prior to his work with the PUC, Lake worked for the Texas Water Development Board.

Abbott will name Lake's replacement.

