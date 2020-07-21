Wichita Falls

Police: Texas Boy, 4, Found Unresponsive in Car Dies

Police in Wichita Falls say a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle

By Associated Press

police lights
NBC10

Police in Wichita Falls say a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home. He was discovered in the vehicle after adults in the house noticed he was missing.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas Republican party 3 hours ago

Former Florida Rep. Allen West Named Texas Republican Chair

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Texas Passes 4,000 Deaths, But Houston Sees Rates Steady

Temperatures in Wichita Falls reached the mid-90s on Saturday.

Police are investigating the death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wichita FallsWichita Falls police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us