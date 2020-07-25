San Antonio

Plane Crashes in San Antonio, Killing One, Injuring Two

One person was killed and two people were injured when a single-engine airplane they were in crashed in a residential area of San Antonio on Saturday, according to Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward.

The aircraft crashed and burned in the back yard of a home, burning some trees but creating no public danger and injuring no one on the ground, Woodward said.

The two injured suffered burns and were hospitalized in undisclosed condition, according to Woodward.

No names have been released.

There were no others on board the Piper PA-28 when it crashed just after 9 a.m. in south San Antonio shortly after taking off from nearby Stinson Field, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said in a news release.

Molinaro said the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation into the crash.

