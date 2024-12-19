Two Union Pacific employees were killed, and three others were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in West Texas Wednesday, authorities say.

The collision occurred at a crossing in Pecos, Texas, near U.S. Highway 285 and Dot Stafford Street, at about 5 p.m. CT. The train derailed less than a block away and crashed into the town's Chamber of Commerce building.

Video shared by Midland, Texas NBC-affiliate KWES-TV showed a tractor-trailer carrying a large cylinder stopped at the crossing and a train barrelling into the trailer, ripping it from the tractor.

Officials confirmed Thursday that two Union Pacific employees died after the crash. The names of the employees have not yet been released. Three others suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Pecos City Manager Charles Lino said three train cars carried hazardous materials, but no chemical leaks occurred. Lino added that diesel from the train’s engine had spilled but had been contained and assured that there was no current threat to the public.

The City of Pecos asked the public to stay away from the Chamber of Commerce area until further notice as the accident remains under investigation. Southbound traffic on U.S. 285 was detoured to F Street and County Road 1216. Northbound traffic on US 285 was also closed at 3rd and 4th streets.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.