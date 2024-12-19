texas

2 killed, 3 hurt when freight train slams into tractor-trailer in West Texas

According to a video shared with KWES-TV, the tractor-trailer was stopped on the tracks before being hit by a freight train

By Cristina Gonzalez and Frank Heinz

A train is stopped at a crossing at U.S. Highway 285 and 1st Street in Pecos, Texas, after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
KWES

Two Union Pacific employees were killed, and three others were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in West Texas Wednesday, authorities say.

The collision occurred at a crossing in Pecos, Texas, near U.S. Highway 285 and Dot Stafford Street, at about 5 p.m. CT. The train derailed less than a block away and crashed into the town's Chamber of Commerce building.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Video shared by Midland, Texas NBC-affiliate KWES-TV showed a tractor-trailer carrying a large cylinder stopped at the crossing and a train barrelling into the trailer, ripping it from the tractor.

Officials confirmed Thursday that two Union Pacific employees died after the crash. The names of the employees have not yet been released. Three others suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Pecos City Manager Charles Lino said three train cars carried hazardous materials, but no chemical leaks occurred. Lino added that diesel from the train’s engine had spilled but had been contained and assured that there was no current threat to the public.

The City of Pecos asked the public to stay away from the Chamber of Commerce area until further notice as the accident remains under investigation. Southbound traffic on U.S. 285 was detoured to F Street and County Road 1216. Northbound traffic on US 285 was also closed at 3rd and 4th streets.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Uvalde School Shooting 14 mins ago

Former Uvalde ISD PD chief loses bid to toss criminal charges tied to shooting

news 4 hours ago

NBCDFW's 2024 Year in Review

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

NBC 5, Telemundo and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

texas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us