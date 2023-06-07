Paxton enlists high-profile Houston attorneys to defend him against impeachment charges

Two high-profile Houston attorneys will represent suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) during his impeachment trial.

Speaking at the Republican headquarters in Austin Wednesday, attorneys Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell told reporters the case against Paxton was a "sham."

"The impeachment articles laid out in the House are baloney," Buzbee said. "Ken Paxton will never, never be convicted by the Senate on this evidence."

Paxton is facing 20 articles of impeachment, including bribery and misuse of office, following a two-month GOP-led House investigation. House lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton by a vote of 121-23. A trial in the Senate is expected to begin later this summer but has not yet been scheduled.

"To say this case is not about politics has the credibility, believability and the sincerity of the fellow that's trying to convince his wife that he goes to the strip joint for the food," Cogdell said.

Both attorneys are well known for taking on high-profile cases.

Cogdell is considered one of the best trial attorneys in Texas. His representation of Branch Davidian Clive Doyle is the current focus of a limited series on Showtime called "Waco: The Aftermath."

“There was no due process before the House,” said Cogdell, who represents Paxton in a long-stalled securities fraud case and a separate FBI investigation into many of the same allegations that led to his impeachment.

Buzbee represented Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) during his abuse-of-power charges. The pair posed for an infamous photo getting ice cream after Perry was booked on the charges. The case was ultimately thrown out.

Buzbee has also filed lawsuits on behalf of victims in the Travis Scott concert at AstroWorld and represented women alleging sexual misconduct against former Houston Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The hiring of Buzbee and Cogdell is setting up an impeachment showdown between some of the most high-profile attorneys in Texas.

Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, two other prominent attorneys with a long list of famous clients, will present the case for impeachment. During a news conference last week, both said they were alarmed by the findings against Paxton.

“I promise you, it’s 10 times worse than has been public,” Hardin said.

The Senate will set its own rules for a trial. It's set to begin no later than Aug. 28.

Buzbee declined to say who was paying for his services, save that “I'm not being paid by the public."