Laredo

One Killed in Shooting by Border Patrol Agent in Texas

By The Associated Press

Generic-Border-Patrol-Texas
NBCDFW

A U.S. Border Patrol agent investigating suspected human smuggling with other agents in Texas fatally shot a person driving a vehicle carrying people believed to be in the country illegally, federal officials said Saturday.

Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the Webb County constable's office had stopped a semi in Laredo Friday and found several people inside the trailer, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Rick Pauza.

Another semi then arrived at the scene, according to a statement, and law officers identified themselves and were approaching the tractor-trailer when the driver began moving in reverse, pinning a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

El Paso 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Continue Surge in El Paso, Rise by 1,216

Jerry Jeff Walker 12 hours ago

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas Singer and Songwriter, Dies at 78

Other agents then opened fire, shooting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured agent was taken to a hospital, where he as treated and released Saturday, according to the statement.

No names have been released.

The shooting is being investigated by Laredo police, the FBI, the border patrol and ICE, the statement said.

This article tagged under:

Laredo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us