New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo

The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced.

The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico, a war that secured its freedom.

Emily West Morgan was born in New Haven, Connecticut and was a free woman of mixed race and was captured by the Mexican Army in New Washington, TX. West Morgan was forced to travel with Mexican general and leader Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. Legends proclaimed that West Morgan sent word on the whereabouts of the Mexican army and distracted Santa Anna enough that Texas troops swept in, winning the war.

Thank you to everyone who joined us to unveil the statue of Emily West Morgan! We were honored to welcome the sculptor, Eddie Dixon, and guest speaker, Deborah Omowale Jarmon, Director of @archivemuseum. Learn about the 'Yellow Rose of Texas' during your next visit! pic.twitter.com/VkGQCOBe7H — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) September 9, 2022

Hendrick Arnold, a free man of mixed race, played a key role as a guide and spy for the Texan army. On Dec. 5, 1835, Texians attacked San Antonio in the Battle of Bexar. Arnold guided troops and helped secure a win after four days of fighting.

The other new addition to our Statues of Heroes is this depiction of Hendrick Arnold sculpted by talented artist, Ed Dwight. Arnold was a key figure in the Texas Revolution as a guide and spy for the Texian Army. Learn more about him during your next visit to The Alamo! pic.twitter.com/g14vqRUQO6 — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) September 9, 2022

The statues were created by artists Eddie Dixon and Ed Dwight. Dixon, who created the Emily West Morgan statue, has art featured at several national sites including the Pentagon, West Point, the U.S. State Department and more. He has received numerous awards for his artwork including the NAACP George Woods Award.

Ed Dwight, the creator of the Hendrick Arnold statue, has artwork that includes the "Black Frontier in the American West" exhibit in Colorado and the "Jazz: An American Art Form" series at the St. Louis Arch Museum.

"We are honored to have such distinguished sculptors as Eddie Dixon and Ed Dwight help immerse our visitors in the Alamo's complete history through their breathtaking artwork," said Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. "These latest additions to the Alamo Briscoe Sculpture Trail are part of our effort to tell the Shrine of Texas Liberty's story through art. The site's collection of statues throughout the grounds will continue to grow as the implementation of the Alamo Plan progresses providing several unique windows into our community's past."