New Selena Album to Include Digitally Modified, Unreleased Songs

27 years this month after her passing, a new album featuring unreleased songs from Texan and Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla is set to be released in April, her father announced Thursday.

In an interview with Latin Groove News, Abraham Quintanilla, who was also the singer’s manager, said the new album will feature 13 songs, all produced by her brother, A.B. Quintanilla lll. The album will be released by Warner Media.

Many of the tracks have been reproduced and arranged with a mixture of ballads and cumbias, Quintanilla said.

Some of the tracks were recorded when Selena was only 13 years old. A.B. Quintanilla reworked his sister’s voice digitally to sound like the voice fans are familiar with.

A Corpus Christi native, Selena Quintanilla was a trailblazing musician, who shattered records and stereotypes in the male-dominated Tejano genre. She was murdered on March 31, 1995, by her former fan club president.