Space Exploration

NASA invites you to ‘Fly your name to the Moon'

Once the samples are collected, a dime-sized microchip that will be installed on the rover will have names imprinted on it using an electron beam by technicians

By NBCDFW Staff

A full moon is seen behind the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch, at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, NASA said astronauts will have to wait until 2025 before flying to the moon and another few years before landing on it.
Cory Huston/NASA via AP

Have you ever dreamed of going on a space mission? Well NASA is now offering space fans the chance to send their name to the Moon aboard NASA’s first robotic Moon rover - VIPER.

VIPER (short for the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) will set out on a mission to explore areas that are permanently shadowed in the lunar South Pole and discover the secrets of the water on the Moon, according to NASA.

After the samples are gathered, technicians will use an electron beam to imprint names on a microchip the size of a dime that will be mounted on the rover.

VIPER will be the first rover to map out where water ice and other resources are found on the Moon as well as their concentration.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NASA said in the future, these resources might be used to support human exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond.

This campaign joins other agency initiatives, such as Artemis I, multiple Mars spacecraft, and the agency's upcoming Europa Clipper mission, that have allowed tens of millions of people to send their names into space.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

LGBTQ 8 mins ago

Supreme court denies student organization's appeal for drag show at Texas university

Immigration 23 hours ago

Migrants with no passport will now need facial recognition scans for domestic flights, TSA says

NASA said in a release a personalized VIPER boarding pass can be created and downloaded by participants as a virtual memento of the event.

NASA created a hashtag (#SendYourName) to get participants to post about their excitement on social media.

For more information, visit NASA VIPER | Fly your name to the Moon.

This article tagged under:

Space ExplorationspaceNASA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us