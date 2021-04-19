My Plates Auctioning 25 Rare 2-Character Texas License Plates

My Plates is auctioning 25 rare two-character Texas license plates, the auction is already active, and closes on May 26 where the plates will be sold to the highest bidders.

The easy-to-remember messages include a mix of two-letter, two number and two-character combos to bid on. My plates have two-digit plates available such as the numbers 15, 26, 31, 48, 66 and 86 or two letters.

The auction will also offer unique repeating letters such as MM or WW. All the plates are offered for a 5-year term, with the first right to renew and fully transferable. Winners will be able to display their won message on any of the 100 plus eligible My Plates designs.

"This event is an outstanding opportunity for someone to secure one of these unique and easy-to-remember plate messages as their official Texas tag" said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.

Texans that wish to bid or learn information can register at http://www.myplates.com/auction.

The license plates sold by My Plates at the auction are legally transferable, the plate owner has to option and right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights.

Previous auction results:

12THMAN sold for $115,000 in September 2013, making it the most expensive plate message in Texas

HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013

3 sold for $20,500 in May 2019

911 sold for $11,000 in October 2020

8 sold for $10,500 in November 2018

ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016

99 sold for $9,000 in April 2018

1969 sold for $5,250 in August 2017

1K sold for $4,000 in October 2020

Texas have bought more than 500,000 My Plates since Nov. 2009, putting more than $100 million in the state general revenue fund.

For more information about the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, click here.