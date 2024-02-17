More than $9.5 million in meth seized by CBP officers

Drugs worth more than $9.5 million on the street were found by officers stationed at a border crossing in Laredo on Tuesday, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

“Officers in the cargo environment interdicted and seized millions worth in alleged methamphetamine, an addictive synthetic stimulant that causes a significant number of deaths nationwide,” Laredo Port of Entry, Port Director Albert Flores said in a statement.

The drugs were found after a 2004 Freightliner transporting a utility refrigerated trailer containing a commercial shipment of roses was referred for further inspection by a CBP officer.

The methamphetamine was found inside the product by a Border Patrol canine team.

Methamphetamine packages totaling 1,033.96 pounds were taken from packages at the World Trade Bridge by CBP agents.

The total street value of the drugs was $9,507,568.