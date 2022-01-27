Midland

Midland Man Used an Apple AirTag to Stalk His Estranged Wife: Police

By Erica Miller | KMID-TV

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Midland Police Department says an Apple Air Tag was used to stalk a Midland woman. Now Ray David Valverde Jr. is behind bars, charged with stalking, a third-degree felony. 

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 24, a woman called MPD and informed an officer she was trying to make her way to the police station when her estranged husband, identified as Valverde, began following her.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Technology Jan 7

Model Brooks Nader Shares ‘Scariest' Experience After Allegedly Being Tracked With Apple AirTag

safety tips Jan 10

What to Do If You Get a Message That an Apple AirTag Is Tracking You

The victim then told police she found an Apple AirTag attached to her Tahoe and was convinced Valverde was the one who placed the device on her vehicle. Investigators said the tag had been tracking the vehicle as recently as December 29.

According to the affidavit, Valverde eventually admitted he had been using the tracking device to follow the victim for several months.

CLICK HERE to read more from our Nexstar media partners at YourBasin.com.

Apple Dec 23, 2021

A Tracking Device Made by Apple Is Showing Up in Suspected Crimes

Technology Apr 22, 2021

Apple's $29 AirTag Is a Coin-Sized Tracker That Helps You Find Lost Things — Here's How It Works

This article tagged under:

MidlandStalkingapple airtagmidland police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us