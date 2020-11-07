Mary Lucy Phalen, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Mother-in-Law, Dies at 86

Mary Lucy Phalen, Gov. Greg Abbott’s mother in law, who starred in some of his most effective TV commercials as he rose up Texas' political ladder, died late Saturday in San Antonio. She was 86.

Abbott, who joined his wife and daughter at Phelan’s bedside, imposed a moratorium on politics as he tended to the family crisis.

The Republican governor issued no statement on media organizations' calling the presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.

