Mary Lucy Phalen, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Mother-in-Law, Dies at 86

By Robert T. Garrett | The Dallas Morning News

FILE -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrates his inauguration as the 48th Governor of Texas onstage at the 2015 Texas Inaugural Ball with his mother-in-law, Mary Lucy Phalen, and father-in-law from San Antonio.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Mary Lucy Phalen, Gov. Greg Abbott’s mother in law, who starred in some of his most effective TV commercials as he rose up Texas' political ladder, died late Saturday in San Antonio. She was 86.

Abbott, who joined his wife and daughter at Phelan’s bedside, imposed a moratorium on politics as he tended to the family crisis.

The Republican governor issued no statement on media organizations' calling the presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.

