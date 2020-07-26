Austin

Man Fatally Shot at Protest in Austin: Police

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead

By The Associated Press

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Getty Images

A man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. during a protest in Austin, police spokesperson Katrina Ratliff told reporters early Sunday. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle had honked, turned down a road and then sped toward protesters, witness Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman. The man, who Capochiano said was carrying a rifle, approached the vehicle and was shot by the driver. The driver then drove away, Capochiano said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Texas Reported Coronavirus Cases Top 375,000, 168 More Dead

San Antonio 19 hours ago

Plane Crashes in San Antonio, Killing One, Injuring Two

Initial reports indicated "the victim may have been carrying a rifle," Ratliff told reporters, adding that the suspect was detained and was cooperating with police.

The crowd gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest, news outlets reported. The demonstration was streamed live on Facebook and captured audio of a vehicle's horn honking and several gunshots being fired.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AustinBlack Lives MatterAustin Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us