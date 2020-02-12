Lawmakers Discuss Potential Officer Recruiting Tool: Student Loan Repayment

Texas is aiming to incentivize new peace officers to join departments around the state by implementing a student loan assistance repayment program.

Officers who join Texas departments after Sept. 1, 2019, become full-time employees, stay employed for at least one year, and have earned at least 60 semester credit hours at a higher education institution before the person’s initial employment as a peace officer, are eligible to apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state program.

State lawmakers discussed the legislation, Senate Bill 16, at a meeting of the Texas House Higher Education committee on Tuesday.

